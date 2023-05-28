Krueshef Shows Why He’s A “Winner” in His Latest Song

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – A former boxer with an unblemished record, Krueshef is used to the thrill of victory. His latest song, Winner, reflects his outlook on life.

Co-produced by Shandel Bertram and Don Hines, Winner was released in late April.

“The significance of this song as it relates to me deals with my boxing, and me winning multiple championships as an amateur and believing in myself that I am a winner regardless of what anyone thinks,” said Krueshef, who is from St. Croix in the United States Virgin Islands.

As Clarence Joseph, Krueshef fought as a super-middleweight and was a member of the US Olympic team to Athens, Greece in 2004. He has four wins to his name as a pro.

Once he retired from the ring, he turned his attention to music, particularly dancehall, which has intrigued him from childhood. The resilience he showed in the ring inspired Winner which is meant for young people lacking confidence.

“It relates to the youths to remind them that they are a winner and to continue to work hard, put in the effort, and do it even when no one is watching, because one day they will be doing it in front of millions of people,” said Krueshef.

Winner is his follow-up to God Woman, a spiritual song that was released last December. Previously known as Splittt Personality, he recorded an album titled Introspective under that moniker.

As Krueshef, he released the EP, We Rise Up, in 2020.