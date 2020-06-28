By June 28, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

Krisirie – Return to Love

What we have is Love, so let’s return to Love.

Song Credits:

Performed by Krisirie

Written by Kristen Walker, William Stewart and Handel Tucker

Produced by Handel Tucker

Keyboards by Handel Tucker

Recorded at On The Beat Studio by Handel Tucker

Mixed at Above The Normal Studio By Sean Wedderburn

Mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound NYC.

Video Credits: Directed by Tolga Ackayli

Cinematography by Shane Eastmond

Styled by Tiyesha Martin

Connect with Krisirie: https://krisirie.com/ https://www.instagram.com/krisirie/

