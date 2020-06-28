Krisirie – Return to Love
What we have is Love, so let’s return to Love.
Song Credits:
Performed by Krisirie
Written by Kristen Walker, William Stewart and Handel Tucker
Produced by Handel Tucker
Keyboards by Handel Tucker
Recorded at On The Beat Studio by Handel Tucker
Mixed at Above The Normal Studio By Sean Wedderburn
Mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound NYC.
Video Credits: Directed by Tolga Ackayli
Cinematography by Shane Eastmond
Styled by Tiyesha Martin
Connect with Krisirie: https://krisirie.com/ https://www.instagram.com/krisirie/
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.