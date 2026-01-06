Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley Opens in Miami

MIAMI — Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley, the nationally recognized, Black-owned dining destination, celebrated for elevated Southern comfort food, handcrafted Kocktails, and its signature “Welcome Home” hospitality experience, will officially open its newest location in Miami’s vibrant Wynwood neighborhood on January 17, 2026.

Founded by restaurateur Kevin Kelley, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley has built a loyal following across major U.S. markets. The brand is known for its soulful menu, stylish interiors, and culture-forward atmosphere that blends food, music, and community.

The Miami opening marks the brand’s continued expansion. It deepens its commitment to creating inclusive spaces where guests feel welcomed, connected, and at home.

“Everything matters — from the way guests are greeted when they walk through the door to the food on the table and the energy in the room,” said Kevin Kelley, founder of Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley. “Miami is a city built on culture, creativity, and community, and Wynwood felt like the right place for us to continue telling our story and welcoming people in.”

Southern Comfort Food

Guests can expect a menu featuring the brand’s most beloved dishes — from Southern Fried Catfish, Chicken & Waffles, and Lamb Chops to signature favorites like Trinity Egg Rolls and Crab Cakes. Indulgent desserts include Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler. Complementing the food is an elevated beverage program showcasing handcrafted Kocktails such as the Peach D’USSÉ Frosé, Wildberry Lemon Drop, and the 24K Gold Fashioned.

Wynwood Neighborhood

Designed to reflect both the energy of Wynwood and the warmth of Southern hospitality, the Miami location will feature the brand’s iconic Rose Wall and curated music. It provides a refined yet approachable dining environment ideal for celebrations, brunch, dinner, and nightlife moments alike.

Beyond the dining experience, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley remains committed to investing in the communities it serves. They create gathering spaces that bring people together through food, culture, and genuine hospitality.

Reservations for the Miami location are now open via OpenTable.

Location:

Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley

2838 NW 2nd Ave., Bldg 2

Miami, FL 33127 (Wynwood)

Opening Date: January 17, 2026

follow @kitchenkocktailsusa on social media.