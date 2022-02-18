KiDi remixes hit single Touch It, with Hip hop Star Tyga

[NEW YORK] – KiDi’s ‘s remix of his smash hit Touch It is featuring Tyga and is set to become the global party hit of the spring season. If the success of the original hit is anything to go by, we can predict a massive wave in the music world.

“Touch It” racked up a stunning 33 million streams on its release as a part of the Golden Boy album. Not to mention a whopping 382 million views on TikTok through the #TouchItChallenge. The easy going afrobeat hit became a party anthem in 2021, and this remix has twice the vibe. This new hit single will be available on streaming platforms globally Wednesday, February 16th.

A Rising Star

KiDi is one of Ghana’s top artists. He made a prolific entrance onto the music scene in 2015 via winning the MTN Hitmaker in Ghana. Through the release of banging singles such as Adiepena, Odo, Say You Love Me and more. By 2020 KiDi ended the year as the artist with the top two selling records, “Say Cheese” and “Enjoyment”.

Now, the Ghanain superstar, links with one of rap’s biggest stars for the remix. KiDi’s influence is palpable, and we can see it in his style. As well as the confidence in his music and even his 1.9 million followers on Instagram. His 64 million streams on Spotify and million monthly listeners are a display of his phenomenal growth. Growth that was over the short period of his stay in the music scene. After premiering on the billboard, the young crooner is hungry for more success and his latest single is proof.

“Touch It” remix features the same smooth rhythm and layout of the original but is amplified greatly by the inventive lyricism and melodies Tyga’s verse supplied. The soulful sounds of KiDi, meshes well with Tyga’s creative rapping. To bring an all-new energy to an already powerful song.

This song is a perfect musical top up for the new season, and will no doubt make a great addition to the springtime cleaning and partying playlists worldwide. The rhythm is infectious, and the story weaved into the music is entertaining and relatable especially as the Valentine love season comes to a climax. But to top it off, KiDi released the official video for this remix immediately following the single release.