Keznamdi Wins Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album 2026

Keznamdi
LOS ANGELES – Blxxd & Fyah by neo-roots singer Keznamdi won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album on February 1. It was the Jamaican singer’s first nomination.

The 13-song album was released through his Keznamdi Music Group last August. Its content strongly reflects his Rastafarian faith.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer newspaper shortly after Blxxd & Fyah’s release, Keznamdi spoke about the challenges of producing an independent album.

“It’s a big win (being nominated) for me and my team. The people ‘roun mi that (have) been sacrificing dem time and energy, is the whole (all) a wi get this win, you know, because it’s not like a Grammy mek you more money, or make you more bigger,” he noted. “In reality, it’s just people recognizing the work that you and your team have put in.”

Several of the songs on Blxxd & Fyah are collaborations. They include Forever Grateful (featuring Masicka), Bun Di Ganja with Mavado and Marlon Asher. Also, I Am is a song which Keznamdi did with his sister, Kelissa.

Treasure Self Love by Lila Iké, Heart & Soul by Vybz Kartel, From Within (Mortimer) and No Place Like Home by Jesse Royal were the other nominees for Best Reggae Album.

The 68th Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

