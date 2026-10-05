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Keznamdi Launches Grammy-Winning ‘BLXXD & FYAH’ U.S. Tour

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 minutes ago
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Keznamdi Launches Grammy-Winning ‘BLXXD & FYAH’ U.S. Tour
Keznamdi

Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA joins the reggae star for the Oct. 15 finale at Brooklyn Bowl.

 

Keznamdi Launches Grammy-Winning ‘BLXXD & FYAH’ U.S. Tour
Keznamdi

NEW YORK — Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae artist Keznamdi is taking BLXXD & FYAH on the road with a five-city U.S. tour in partnership with Live Nation this October.

The run follows a career-defining year for Keznamdi. BLXXD & FYAH won Best Reggae Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards and received the Reggae Impact Award at the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards.

The tour opened Oct. 4 in San Francisco and continues through San Diego, Los Angeles and Philadelphia before closing Oct. 15 in Brooklyn. Wu-Tang Clan legend GZA will join the New York finale, bringing reggae and hip-hop together at Brooklyn Bowl.

BLXXD & FYAHBuilt on Jamaican culture, conscious lyricism and social commentary, BLXXD & FYAH continues to reach beyond the Grammy stage. Keznamdi’s music also appears in Beach Inna Bondage: The Fight for Jamaica’s Coastline, a documentary about the movement to protect public access to Jamaica’s beaches. The film screened at several summer festivals and earned a Best Documentary nomination at the inaugural Caribbean Film Awards.

The trek builds on Keznamdi’s sold-out U.S. debut shows at Hotel Café in Los Angeles and SOB’s in New York earlier this year, expanding the BLXXD & FYAH live experience to larger stages.

Keznamdi is also working on his third album. Local DJs will join select tour stops, while legendary sound system King Addies is set to appear at the Philadelphia show.

Keznamdi ‘BLXXD & FYAH’ U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 4 — San Francisco, CA — Café du Nord

Oct. 8 — San Diego, CA — Winstons Beach Club

Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, CA — The Peppermint Club

Oct. 14 — Philadelphia, PA — MilkBoy

Oct. 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Bowl

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News6 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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