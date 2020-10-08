Keys To Black Wealth Summit Returns During National Financial Planning Month

ATLANTA – The Keys to Black Wealth (KTBW) Summit made its debut on Juneteenth, also known as FREEDOM DAY this Summer. This was the kick-off for their future in hosting virtual events, as all events pre COVID-19 were held in person.

The three-day summit was a great success with keynote speakers Artist, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Actor Master P, Artists and Entrepreneur son Romeo Miller, along with Ray J, Willie Norwood, LisaRaye McCoy, Omarosa, and more.

The virtual event attracted attendees from across 25 states, 7 countries, and gained media exposure from over 200,000 new readers.

Now, during National Financial Planning Month the Summit will return and this time will be a hybrid between a live in-person and virtual experience.

Keys To Black Wealth Summit Keynote Speakers

It will be held on October 17 & 18, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at Studio House Atlanta with Keynote Speakers

Grammy Award-Winning artist & Entrepreneur 2 Chainz

Artist & Philanthropist, David Banner

Billboard charting Artist Vedo

The KTBW Summit was created by Co-Founders David DeBerry II, Brandy N. Avery, Lemar Pughsley, and Frank Cage.

Collectively the Co-Founders wanted to create a way to provide much-needed resources, education, and tools to Black professionals who want to learn more about finances, generational wealth, growing a business, creating a network, and more.

“When we first launched Keys to Black Wealth Summit, it was in the thick of COVID-19 so we needed to do an all virtual experience. Now with some of the nation opening up, we thought it would be nice to bring back the in-person event with precautions and also still allow the virtual experience” states the Co-Founders.

As KTBW has built a national reputation through its outside-of-the-box thinking “edutainment” brand, which combines education and entertainment- it will allow them to consistently create programming for the individuals who need and seek that information.

“Learning about financial education can oftentimes seem boring, we wanted to spice it up a little bit and bring what we call the ‘edutainment’ concept to life so people can experience a good time but can also learn at the same time. We need to have more of these conversations because they’re important for our future generations sustainability” states the Co-Founders.

Keys To Black Wealth Summit Topics

This two-day experience will host topics on the following:

Technology

Entrepreneurship

Social Media

How to get the Bag

Know Your Rights

Credit

Investments

Ownership

Business & Faith

Creating Generational Wealth through Family Business

Group Economic Partners

The KTBW team would like to thank their Group Economic Partners: African American Male Wellness Agency, Columbus Urban League Young Professionals, Blk Hack, Think Make Live Youth, Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc, Alpha Rho Lambda Chapter, Columbus African Council, Black Excellence, Urban Accelerator X, and Columbus Trade Lounge.

This event will be a hybrid event, where virtual attendees will have the opportunity to connect with live in-person attendees for an opportunity to network and #BuyBlack from a number of small black-owned businesses in the curated vendor’s area online.

Tickets for the in-person experience are very limited. Click here for the full list of speakers and to purchase in-person and virtual tickets.