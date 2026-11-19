The Vincentian soca star’s 2003 hit plays on Flash FM in Grand Theft Auto VI, which launches today and takes Caribbean music from St. Vincent to Vice City.

MIAMI — Kevin Lyttle’s soca classic Turn Me On is part of the soundtrack of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). Rockstar Games released the game today, Thursday, Nov. 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The song plays on Flash FM, the game’s pop station, which is back for the first time since the original Vice City.

GTA 6 is set in Leonida, Rockstar’s version of Florida, and Vice City is its stand-in for Miami. That makes the placement a homecoming of sorts: the song was a South Florida party staple when it first came out, and now millions of players can hear it while they drive through a virtual version of the city.

What to know:

Song: Turn Me On by Kevin Lyttle (2003)

Turn Me On by Kevin Lyttle (2003) Station: Flash FM, hosted by Robyn and Alex Consani

Flash FM, hosted by Robyn and Alex Consani Game: Grand Theft Auto VI, out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Grand Theft Auto VI, out now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Launch date: Nov. 19, 2026

Flash FM Returns, With a Soca Classic Among the Pop Hits

Flash FM first appeared in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rockstar has now brought the station back for GTA 6 with a mix of pop hits from several decades. Lyttle’s song sits in a lineup with Kylie Minogue, Daft Punk, Charli xcx, Dua Lipa and KATSEYE. That puts a soca record from a small Eastern Caribbean nation next to some of the biggest names in pop.

From an EC$1,500 Recording to the Billboard Top 5

Lyttle recorded Turn Me On in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2001, paying for the session with about EC$1,500 of his own savings. The song became a radio hit across the Caribbean, and Atlantic Records then signed him and released it internationally in October 2003.

The remix featuring Jamaican deejay Spragga Benz reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2004. It went to No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart, hit No. 1 in Denmark and made the top 10 in more than a dozen countries.

A Legacy That Keeps Growing

The song has had a long second life. It has been certified platinum in Australia and gold in the United States, and in 2023 it reached double platinum in the U.K. after a new remix by Luude and Bru-C sent it back onto the British charts. Cheat Codes also sampled it for their hit Let Me Hold You (Turn Me On).

Billboard has ranked Turn Me On No. 1 on its list of the 12 best dancehall and reggaeton choruses of the 21st century.

More than 20 years later, the song is reaching a new generation through the year’s biggest entertainment launch. That makes Lyttle one of the most visible Caribbean artists in gaming.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.