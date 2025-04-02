Kes the Band Sells Out SummerStage Show at Central Park

New York, NY – Internationally celebrated soca artist Kees Dieffenthaller, frontman of Kes the Band, has made history once again—this time as the first soca performer to sell out two SummerStage concerts at Central Park within hours of going on sale. Set for July 5 and July 6, 2025, these back-to-back sold-out shows mark a groundbreaking moment not only for Kees but for the entire Caribbean music scene.

This will be Kes’ second appearance at SummerStage, following a sensational 2024 debut where his single show sold out within hours, leaving thousands of fans clamoring for more. This year’s double booking is a testament to his soaring popularity and growing global impact.

Coming off a record-breaking run, Kees’ chart-topping single Cocoa Tea continues to dominate streaming platforms worldwide, while his electrifying IzWe Festival: Trinidad Carnival Edition earlier this year drew massive crowds and united cultures through rhythm and revelry.

International Reach

The band’s international reach has also expanded significantly, with two sold-out shows in Montreal during their 2024 tour in Canada, proving that the love for soca knows no borders.

As Kes the Band celebrates 20 years in the music industry this year, they continue to lead the charge for soca on the world stage—waving the red, white, and black of Trinidad and Tobago with pride and purpose.

“We’ve always believed in the power of soca to bring people together,” said Kees. “To see that vision unfold not just in Trinidad, but in New York, Canada, and beyond—it’s deeply humbling. This moment belongs to all of us.”

Presented by Capital One, SummerStage is renowned for spotlighting dynamic talent from across the globe. Kes’ back-to-back sold out shows not only showcase his unmatched showmanship but also reflect a larger cultural shift, as Caribbean music takes its rightful place in the global spotlight.

Upcoming Performances

If you missed Kes the Band tickets for Central Park SummerStage you can catch Kes the Band live at: