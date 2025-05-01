Ken Boothe Honored at Rhythms of Africa Concert

MIRAMAR — Island SPACE Caribbean Museum had the distinct honor of presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award to reggae legend Ken Boothe at this year’s Rhythms of Africa concert, hosted by Willie Stewart and the Embrace Music Foundation at the Miramar Cultural Center.

Now in its 12th year, Rhythms of Africa is a music and culture event. It brings together young students and experienced musicians. They explore how African and Caribbean rhythms impact the world. Willie Stewart, a former member of the band Third World, produced the event. He highlighted how music can inspire and educate young people.

Ken Boothe Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

As the headliner for both nights of the two-night event, Ken Boothe delivered moving renditions of classic hits that had the audience singing along in unison. His celebrated career, spanning decades and international acclaim, was recognized by Island SPACE with a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

On Sunday, April 28, Island SPACE Executive Director Calibe Thompson gave the honor on stage. This is what usually happens at the nonprofit’s annual Reggae Genealogy® Music Festival.

Thompson read a heartfelt tribute before offering the award to Boothe, who responded with gratitude and emotion. The audience responded with a standing ovation, cementing the moment as one of the most powerful of the evening.

“We’re deeply grateful to Embrace Music Foundation for this partnership,” said Thompson. “It’s collaborations like these that allow us to spotlight Caribbean excellence and ensure our cultural icons are honored as they deserve.”

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is building strong partnerships with groups in the region. This creates chances to show Caribbean culture and honor those who have shaped its global legacy.