NEW YORK – Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and arranger Keisha Martin is under consideration for a GRAMMY® nomination in two prestigious categories: Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Music Video for her latest single, “This Love“. Written and Produced by Donovan Sebastian Sr., (aka RiddimDaddy) the track showcases Keisha’s exceptional ability to seamlessly blend genres, including Amapiano and Afrobeat.

With over two decades of experience in the music industry, Keisha is affectionately known as “The Queen of Jamrock Soul”. She has made a significant mark on the global music scene. Her powerful, soulful voice and versatile artistry have earned her collaborations. Plus, she has shared stages with some of the most iconic figures in music.

Keisha Martin’s Tours and Performances

Currently Keisha is touring with Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads. In addition, she has also opened for legendary acts such as Black Uhuru. Plus, performed alongside renowned artists like Third World, Monty Alexander, Marcia Griffiths, Melissa Morgan, and The Skatalites. Her dynamic performances resonate with audiences, showcasing her deep-rooted connection to reggae, soul, and electronic music.

In addition to her thriving musical career, Keisha is a sought-after vocal coach, dedicated to helping aspiring artists hone their craft. She is also a highly regarded in-studio backing vocalist, known for her precision and ability to enhance the performances of other artists.

Keisha has received various honors for her impact on the music scene, notably the Lawman Lynch Foundation Music for Life Award and the Nina Simone Artistic Excellence in Music Entertainment Award during the 2024 Young Gifted and Black Entrepreneurial Awards ceremony. Keisha is a proud member of the Recording Academy. She serves on the 2024-2025 New York Chapter GRAMMY® Advocacy Committee. In this role, she supports the rights of artists. She works on important projects like the NO FAKES Act and GRAMMY® Advocacy Day. This shows her strong support for the music community.

“This Love” by RiddimDaddy featuring Keisha Martin is a testament to Keisha’s innovative spirit and her dedication to pushing the boundaries of contemporary music. The recognition from the GRAMMYs® is a celebration of her artistry and the impact she continues to make.

