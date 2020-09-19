Kanye West Visits Buju Banton’s Gargamel Recording Studio in Jamaica

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kanye West took time off from running for president and visited Jamaica with a 10-member crew this week. One of his stops was Buju Banton’s Gargamel recording studio in Kingston where he hung out with the reggae star.

A source close to Buju told South Florida Caribbean News that the rapper’s party included former Los Angeles Lakers star Rick Fox.

“There was no recording or anything like that. He (West) came in with some friends and just relaxed a bit,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

It was confirmed that West and Buju recently collaborated on a song but they were unable to say when it will be released. Buju also recorded Memories, a song with John Legend, this year.

Since his release from a US prison in December, 2018, Buju has been visited in Jamaica by several high-profile pop acts including DJ Khaled.

The Grammy-winning West’s latest trip to Jamaica is far less dramatic than last October when he performed to a packed Emancipation Park in New Kingston, the country’s leading business district.

It was the Caribbean leg of his massively successful Sunday Service series which marked his conversion to Christianity and the release of his gospel album, Jesus is King.

In July, West announced that he is running for United States president, a move panned by critics as another of his infamous self-promotion schemes.