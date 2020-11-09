Kameron Corvet – Don’t Make Me Wait (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Kameron Corvet delivers the visual to his soulful acoustic version of “Don’t Make Me Wait”, the song that he co-wrote and composed for Sting & Shaggy and which led to his first Grammy win for Best Reggae Album.

“Don’t Make Me Wait” is available now on all streaming platforms as part of Corvet’s new Kathy’s Basement EP.

Directed and edited by Bezu Halliwell.