Kacique Eyes Global Success From Somerset Son EP

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Since emerging onto the Dancehall space, Kacique has gained recognition as an artist who easily dominates any beat on spot giving us the ultimate Dancehall experience through his craft.

The viral freestyle artist is presently promoting his ‘Somerset’ EP that has already begun to make a global impact.

The eight track EP comprises of tracks such as; Prince Buster, a Kacique & Devin Di Dakta collaboration – with the remix featuring Armanii and Zagga, Escape, Upstate and Deed Poll by BritishLinkz, Mo Salah produced by The Carzilla Effect, a Javi Music production titled Bad Gal Settings and the title track Somerset Son produced by DJ Slow Motion.

The artist has since released Escape and Somerset Son from the EP with Escape already garnering thousands of views on its official video.

In an effort to further build anticipation for the complete release of the project in September, Kacique dropped an online series based off the tracks he presents on his EP made available for immediate consumption on his Official Artiste channel on YouTube.

Since then the project has received praises from major league entertainers like Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.

While Kacique continues to fervently promote his EP, the artist shares that the producers of the EP have put additional marketing campaigns in place to ensure the project’s success.

“The team behind this project is working overtime to guarantee that this EP makes its way to all respective markets and I am grateful for the support I have because the industry is seen as cut throat for many players. The released tracks have already started making rounds on various platforms and I just want my fans to continue supporting good music that positively builds the genre”

Kacique is also known for tracks such as; Official, Doukie Bounce, Tie, Knock It and Brunch.