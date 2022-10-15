Entertainment

Kacique Eyes Global Success From Somerset Son EP

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Kacique - Somerset Son
Kacique - Photo credit: Demario Hinds

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Since emerging onto the Dancehall space, Kacique has gained recognition as an artist who easily dominates any beat on spot giving us the ultimate Dancehall experience through his craft.

The viral freestyle artist is presently promoting his ‘Somerset’ EP that has already begun to make a global impact.

Kacique - Somerset Son
Kacique – Photo credit: Demario Hinds

The eight track EP comprises of tracks such as; Prince Buster, a Kacique & Devin Di Dakta collaboration – with the remix featuring Armanii and Zagga, Escape, Upstate and Deed Poll by BritishLinkz, Mo Salah produced by The Carzilla Effect, a Javi Music production titled Bad Gal Settings and the title track Somerset Son produced by DJ Slow Motion.

The artist has since released Escape and Somerset Son from the EP with Escape already garnering thousands of views on its official video.

In an effort to further build anticipation for the complete release of the project in September, Kacique dropped an online series based off the tracks he presents on his EP made available for immediate consumption on his Official Artiste channel on YouTube.

Since then the project has received praises from major league entertainers like Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.

While Kacique continues to fervently promote his EP, the artist shares that the producers of the EP have put additional marketing campaigns in place to ensure the project’s success.

“The team behind this project is working overtime to guarantee that this EP makes its way to all respective markets and I am grateful for the support I have because the industry is seen as cut throat for many players. The released tracks have already started making rounds on various platforms and I just want my fans to continue supporting good music that positively builds the genre”

Kacique is also known for tracks such as; Official, Doukie Bounce, Tie, Knock It and Brunch.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Katrina Coombs

Sarasota Art Museum Debuts Exhibition by Jamaica-based Artist Katrina Coombs

May 7, 2022

Fernando Botero in the Caribbean: Adam and Eve for St. Martin’s Nativity; “Colombia’s pain” at Dominican Rep. National Gallery

November 15, 2011
North America’s Largest Caribbean Music Fest, Best of The Best Returns Oct. 10th 2021

North America’s Largest Caribbean Music Fest, Best of The Best Returns Oct. 10th 2021

March 26, 2021
Dermott Hussey discusses the impact of regge and steelpan

Dermott Hussey Discusses Worldwide Impact Of Reggae and Steelpan

March 4, 2017
Back to top button