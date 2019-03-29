By March 29, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Just in time for Easter, the Jamaican Tradition of Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun

SOUTH FLORIDA – The South Florida community is in for a real treat as Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun will be offering sampling  (and purchasing) opportunities for the Jamaican Easter tradition of Bun and Cheese.

Stop by the one of the following retail locations on Saturday, March 30th from 10:30 am – 2:30 pm:

NEIGHBOURS SUPERMARKET  –  6041 WEST SUNRISE BLVD, SUNRISE 33313
PRESIDENTE #39 – 4753 N CONGRESS AVENUE BOYNTON BEACH
 

PRESIDENTE #42 – 2450-B N. State Road 7. Margate FL 33063
 

PUBLIX #673 – 14375 MIRAMAR PARKWAY MIRAMAR FL 33027
 

FOOD MEATS AND PRODUCE – 2473 NORTH STATE ROAD 7 LAUDERHILL FL
 

SUNNI LAND FISH MARKET – 981 SW 71st  AVENUE NORTH LAUDERDALE

 

Posted in: Local News
