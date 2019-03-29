Just in time for Easter, the Jamaican Tradition of Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun

SOUTH FLORIDA – The South Florida community is in for a real treat as Tastee Cheese and HTB Bun will be offering sampling (and purchasing) opportunities for the Jamaican Easter tradition of Bun and Cheese.

Stop by the one of the following retail locations on Saturday, March 30th from 10:30 am – 2:30 pm:

NEIGHBOURS SUPERMARKET – 6041 WEST SUNRISE BLVD, SUNRISE 33313 PRESIDENTE #39 – 4753 N CONGRESS AVENUE BOYNTON BEACH PRESIDENTE #42 – 2450-B N. State Road 7. Margate FL 33063 PUBLIX #673 – 14375 MIRAMAR PARKWAY MIRAMAR FL 33027 FOOD MEATS AND PRODUCE – 2473 NORTH STATE ROAD 7 LAUDERHILL FL SUNNI LAND FISH MARKET – 981 SW 71st AVENUE NORTH LAUDERDALE