Jurassic World: Haitian American Bechir Sylvain's Breakthrough Role

Haitian American Actor Bechir Sylvain Stars in Jurassic World Film
MIAMI — Haitian American actor Bechir Sylvain, a proud graduate of Miami Dade College, is making waves on the global stage with his standout role in Jurassic World: Rebirth, the current #1 box office film worldwide. This milestone marks a significant moment not only in Sylvain’s career but also for the Haitian and South Florida communities he proudly represents.

Born to Haitian parents and raised in Haiti and Miami, Sylvain’s journey from local stages to the silver screen is a testament to the power of perseverance, cultural pride, and artistic excellence. His performance in Jurassic World: Rebirth has been praised for its depth and authenticity, with Sylvain bringing a unique voice and perspective to one of the year’s most anticipated films.

“This role means everything to me,” said Sylvain. “To be part of a global franchise while representing my Haitian heritage is a dream come true. I hope this moment inspires others from our community to believe in their path.”

A graduate of Miami Dade College’s acclaimed arts program, Sylvain credits the institution for helping shape his creative foundation. His success story is a shining example of the talent emerging from South Florida and the growing impact of Haitian Americans in the entertainment industry.

 

