Lauderdale Lakes – The Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida invites the community to a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 14th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., hosted at Atonement Episcopal Church in Lauderdale Lakes, 4401 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313.

This sacred gathering will include music, prayer, spoken word, and reflections that honor the enduring legacy of Juneteenth — commemorating the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19th, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word of their freedom — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It has since become a national day of remembrance, celebration, and a call to continue the work of freedom and justice.

“This day is more than a moment in history, it is a spiritual call to remember, to give thanks, and to press forward in the work of liberation for all of God’s people,” said Archdeacon Hal Hurley, who oversees African Descent Ministries in the Episcopal Church in Southeast Florida.

All are welcome to attend. Lunch will be provided following the celebration.

As the Episcopal Church celebrates the history, culture, and contributions of African Americans, this Juneteenth event also affirms our ongoing commitment to truth, justice, and healing in the face of racism — grounded in faith, led by love, and rooted in community.

