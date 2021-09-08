Jump Up 21 Day Fitness Challenge

Jamaicans.com Founder Xavier Murphy Honored by the City of Miami Gardens

[MIAMI GARDENS] – Xavier Murphy, the founder of the premier Jamaican online platform Jamaicans.com, was honored by the City of Miami Gardens, at the Reggae Summer Splash event on August 7, 2021, which marked the 59th anniversary of Jamaican independence. Cultural Icon Outstanding Jamaican American Award Murphy was honored with the Cultural Icon Outstanding Jamaican American […]