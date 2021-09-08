By September 8, 2021 0 Comments Read More →

Jump Up 21 Day Fitness Challenge

The 21-day fitness challenge in partnership with WellFit Club and Miami Broward Carnival is the best way to kick start your fitness journey or get fit and have fun – island style.

Sign up at jumpup.eventbrite.com

