Juke Boxx Production Presents Beres Hammond and Popcaan ‘God is Love’

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – On the heels of the hugely successful Love From A Distance virtual concert, reggae legend Beres Hammond teams up with dancehall star Popcaan. Beres and Popcaan are set to release the new single and music video “God is Love”. This, just two weeks after its debut during the livestream broadcast.

Beres and Popcaan premiered “God Is Love” to cap the February 28th event with an inspired performance. As a result, the tremendous popular response has prompted the rush release of the collaboration. This is the first between these two top stars.

The songs producer Shane Brown of Juke Boxx Productions said “the song was inspired by a dream. The combination of Beres and Popcaan is refreshing, and the message of the song is real.” The music video for the song, shot on the Harmony House productions lot, on March 1st, is scheduled to debut online in the coming days.

“God Is Love” is available on all digital and streaming platforms beginning Friday, March 12th.