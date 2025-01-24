Juici Patties: Grand Opening of Flagship Location in Miramar

MIRAMAR – Juici Patties, the iconic Jamaican fast-food franchise, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new flagship location in Miramar, Florida. This new addition is another step in the brand’s growth in South Florida. It follows successful openings in Hollywood, Lauderhill, Sunrise, and Lauderdale Lakes.

The grand opening event will happen on Saturday, February 1, 2025. It will run from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Miramar Town Center. The celebration is open to everyone. It promises to be a memorable event with fun entertainment, exciting giveaways, and a strong sense of community.

Juici Patties is famous for its tasty Jamaican patties. These patties are a key part of the culture. The restaurant is part of a variety of places to eat at Town Center. This helps show Miramar’s lively multicultural community.

With over 35% of Miramar’s population being of Caribbean descent, including a strong Jamaican community, the City of Miramar embraces its role as a hub for cultural exchange and culinary diversity. Jamaican patties are a beloved food that represents this deep Caribbean influence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juici Patties to Miramar Town Center. The opening of this franchise in such a central location is a testament to the diversity and cultural richness that our city thrives on,” said City Manager Dr. Roy Virgin. “As a city that celebrates our unique multicultural makeup, having Juici Patties adds to the rich tapestry of cuisines that make Miramar a truly inclusive community.”

The grand opening event will feel like a fun block party. There will be a DJ, a step-and-repeat for photos, and a 360-degree photo booth to capture great moments. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially commence at 2:00 PM, followed by an evening of music, dancing, and celebration.

Register to attend at juicipattiesopening.eventbrite.com