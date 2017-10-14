JPMorgan Chase Commits Funds to Miami Dade College Workforce Development Program

MIAMI – JPMorgan Chase will award Miami Dade College (MDC) $700,000 over two years to help hundreds of South Florida’s youth gain the skills needed to land jobs in information technology, trade and logistics.

Each year, the new MDC-Career Connect initiative will provide fast-track training for 100 to 150 Miami-Dade County students ages 16 to 24, earning college credit and shortening the time it takes to obtain a workforce credential.

The program aims to strengthen MDC’s career pathway programs in information technology, trade and logistics in Greater Miami – fields with high demand for middle-skill workers.

Middle-skill jobs require more than a high school diploma and are central to the county’s economy. Miami’s unemployment rate for residents ages 20 to 24 with low skills is 19.9%, compared to 9.5% for those with some college education or an associate’s degree.

“We are pleased to launch this new initiative in partnership with JPMorgan Chase as we work to close the opportunity gap between the supply of trained workers and industry demand. We are also grateful to offer Miami’s youth even more opportunities to succeed,” says Mark Cole, vice president of Advancement and executive director at MDC’s Foundation.

“We want more people to share in the benefits of a growing economy by creating sustainable paths to careers that lead to prosperity and wealth for more individuals,” said Guillermo Castillo, head of Chase Middle Market Banking in Miami. “Our partnership with Miami Dade College will help more youth gain the skills needed to access careers in the high demand industries of information technology, trade and logistics.”

Beginning Oct. 17, Chase ATM machines across Miami will feature this initiative. To learn more and contribute, visit www.mdc.edu/give