JoMarie Payton Leads Community Theatre Program at The Miramar Cultural Center

MIRAMAR – TV Personality, Actress, Singer and Director, JoMarie Payton, is part of the team behind the City of Miramar’s first Community Theatre Program for middle and high school students who desire a deeper understanding of the performing arts.

Miramar Community Theatre is structured as 10-week sessions where students will engage in hands-on participatory activities that culminate in the development of a full stage production.

This learning through the arts initiative encourages creative thinking, breaks down barriers and builds self-confidence while honing both on stage and behind- the-scenes skillsets.

Participants have the choice of three 10-week sessions.

Session I showcase performance entitled, “A Musical Tribute to Stevie Wonder” is scheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 2pm – 6pm at the Miramar Cultural Center. Male or female actors, singers, dancers between the ages of 13 to 18-year-old are desired.

For more information regarding MCC’s Education programs and initiatives, call (954) 602-4519 or email Education@MiramarCulturalCenter.org.