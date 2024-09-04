MIAMI – Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) is hosting a series of ARt + Tech workshops in September for young students to explore the intersection of art and technology.

Scheduled Workshops

September 10th – North Dade Regional Library-Link to sign up https://ARtTechWorkshopNorthDade.eventbrite.com.Snacks and water will be provided to the students.

September 17th – Arcola Lakes Branch Library-Link to sign up https://ARtTechWorkshopArcola.eventbrite.com. Snacks and water will be provided to the students.

September 24th – Allapattah Branch Library-Link to sign up https://ARtTechWorkshopAllapattah.eventbrite.com. Snacks and water will be provided to the students.

The event collaborates with Tech Girl Power and the Miami-Dade Public Library System to empower middle school students with innovative ways to express their creativity. The workshop will bridge the gap between art and technology. In addition, empowering the next generation to harness their creativity through innovative digital tools.

Workshop Coordinators

The workshop will be led by Corbin Graves, Miami MoCAAD’s Technology Specialist, and Amaka Anderson, the Founder of Tech Girl Power. Corbin Graves, a former art teacher with an MFA in Interactive Media, has developed lesson plans aligned with the State of Florida Educational Standards. Amaka Anderson, who holds a mechanical engineering degree, brings her technology and education expertise to the workshops.

Together, they will guide students using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications and web-based design tools to create unique AR/VR experiences. The students will be encouraged to draw inspiration from personal images and cultural influences and learn how to develop personalized QR Codes.

“We believe in the power of art and technology to shape the future. Our ARt + Tech workshop is designed to equip young students with the tools and inspiration to explore their creativity through cutting-edge digital mediums. By introducing them to augmented and virtual reality, we aim to expand their creative horizons and empower them to innovatively express their unique cultural perspectives. Students exposed to STEAM-related concepts and opportunities have increased confidence, self-esteem, and creativity. We are excited to collaborate with Tech Girl Power and other key partners to bring this transformative experience to our community, states Marilyn Holifield, cofounder of Miami MoCAAD.

The workshop series is made possible with the support of the Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, through its Pérez CreARTE Grants Program (CreARTE); the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council; the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; the Knight Foundation; the Mellon Foundation; and the Overtown CRA.

Expanding South Florida’s Art Community

“The CreARTE program was born of our family’s desire to expand the transformative power of South Florida’s arts community,” said Jorge M. Pérez, internationally recognized philanthropist and founder of the Pérez Family Foundation. “Over the past four years, we have remained dedicated in our mission to help identify and support organizations that add to Miami-Dade County’s unique, vibrant cultural landscape. Every year, we are blown away by the talent and vision of our applicants. We look forward to following their professional achievements and contributions to our region in the years ahead.”

Since 2019, CreARTE has invested $10 million in 45 unique organizations in Miami-Dade County. This investment has enabled these organizations to reach hundreds of thousands of individuals through grant-supported programming. Plus, capacity building, and impact assessment.

CreARTE is made possible through a unique partnership between the Pérez Family Foundation and The Miami Foundation, a pillar of the local nonprofit community that currently manages close to $445 million in philanthropic funds.