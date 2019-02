Sharon Parris-Chambers Releases New Book, “Living Life As A Sacred Practice”

by Barbara Makeda Blake-Hannah, O.D. KINGSTON, Jamaica – Thoughtful people who seek answers to the mysteries of living life fully, often turn to books of sacred wisdom and advice. Whether it be the holy books such as the Bible, Koran or books by modern gurus like Iyanla Van Zant, the desire for spiritual guidance occupies a […]