Join the Belize Association of South Florida in Hurricane Relief Efforts

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Belize Association of South Florida is here and we care. We are in full support of our Caribbean communities. As Hurricane Beryl continue to leave a path of destruction through various areas of the Caribbean, we have partnered with GEM.

Global Empowerment Mission, a Florida non-profit organization BASF mission is to support through volunteerism. We are asking for your help. We are rounding up as many volunteers as possible to help with the packing of family necessities , assembling of Avon gift kits, and sorting out donated items.

Please note: All volunteers must be the age of 13 and older. – Wear comfortable cloths, and close toe shoes. – If you have any items to donate such as can food(peel off lid preferred), non perishable foods, work gloves, hygiene kits, tarps, sleeping bags, first aid kits, etc please bring them with you.

Date: Saturday, July 6th,2024 Time: 10am- 5pm. Stay as long as you can.

Location: 1850 NW 84th Ave. Suite 100. Doral, Florida, 33126.

Contact person: Darnell Buller-305-496-3276; Gilda Swasey- 954.547.6299. Or any BASF board member. See you all there. Darnell Buller President – Belize Association of South Florida, A Florida non-profit organization.