Joel & Mushy Widmaier to Perform at Haitian Heritage Month Celebration in Miramar

MIRAMAR – Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month with a special invitation from Mayor Messam of the city of Miramar and the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 6:30PM at the Miramar Center for the Performing Arts.

An incredible, family-friendly performance will put you in the spirit to show your colors and brandish your flags to celebrate your heritage!

Head down to “Ayiti Celebrates” 2 edition with duo Joel and Mushy Widmaier as they perform Creole Jazz classics with a twist of roots, blues and rearranged hits from the group Zèklè in a stew of traditional Haitian roots and World music.

Last year they had a SOLD OUT event with over 500 patrons of different generations, where they showcased Joël and Mushy Widmaiër.

This year again, they are back by popular demand to bring you a taste of what has been happening in Haiti for over 13 years at the Port-au-Prince Jazz Festival.

To add to the grandeur of the moment, they have invited the beautiful and sultry Béatrice Kébreau to partake in this marquis event marking our 7th year Anniversary – a milestone.

Attendance for their different May events is expected to attract record numbers this year between 2,000 to 4,000 attendees representing several generations of residents and visitors from our Tri-County areas and beyond the state of Florida.

Your presence and support will go a long way toward advancing our community to reach “Liberty through Prosperity” motto.

The tickets for the performance are $60-$85 and can be purchased in person at the Miramar Cultural Center Box Office located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar FL 33025 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.