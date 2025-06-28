Joanna Marie Covers Rest Your Love On Me

SOUTH FLORIDA — Singer, songwriter, and producer Joanna Marie returns with a powerful new rendition of the timeless Bee Gees classic, “Rest Your Love On Me,” out everywhere on July 4, 2025, via Global Digital Record Label. With its roots in the golden era of heartfelt ballads, Joanna Marie revives this 1976 release with an emotional depth and soulful elegance that makes it truly her own.

Originally written and performed by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, “Rest Your Love On Me” was first released as the B-side to the group’s disco mega-hit “Too Much Heaven.” Over time, it became a beloved track covered by several artists, including Conway Twitty, who turned it into a country classic. Now, Joanna Marie brings the song full circle—infusing it with her signature mix of reggae-soul, jazz, and emotional storytelling.

“This song found me at a time I didn’t know I needed it,” says Joanna. “I am dealing with health challenges that almost made me stop singing altogether. But Ed Robinson, my producer and my team’s constant source of strength, pushes me—in love and belief—to step into the studio, even when I didn’t feel like I could. And something magical happened… recording this became part of my healing.”

Joanna’s interpretation brings a vulnerability and richness that speaks to anyone who has ever longed for comfort, reassurance, and unconditional love. The stripped-down, soulful production allows her vocal performance to shine—tender, knowing, and incredibly human.

“This is more than just a cover,” she says. “It’s a declaration of resilience. It’s a love letter to the healing power of music, and a thank-you to every person who’s ever held me up when I couldn’t stand on my own.”

Released on Independence Day, “Rest Your Love On Me” is Joanna’s song about freedom. It is an anthem of emotional release and inner peace. Produced by reggae star Ed Robinson, this single comes from a very personal time in Joanna’s music career.

You can stream or download “Rest Your Love On Me” on all major digital platforms starting July 4th. Follow Joanna Marie on social media for behind-the-scenes stories and news about her upcoming live performances.