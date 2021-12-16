JN to Host Five Days of ‘Holiday Vibes’

Series of Virtual Christmas Concerts to Raise Funds for Children in Homes of Safety

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The Jamaica National Group, through its philanthropic arm, JN Foundation, will, for a second year, be raising funds for children in homes of safety while providing premium entertainment to Jamaicans, locally and overseas, this holiday season.

However, this year, the Group has added a twist to its package and will be delivering five 30-minute concerts days from Sunday, December 19 to Thursday, December 23, starting at 6 p.m. each evening across its JN Group social media platforms.

Packaged as the JN Foundation Holiday Vibes Online Concert Series, the events promise to serve up some top local reggae and gospel acts, and will raise funds for the Mustard Seed Communities- a philanthropic organisation, which provides care, food and medicine to vulnerable communities in a number of countries including Jamaica.

Performances will include sets by veteran reggae artiste Tony Rebel, gospel sensation Rondell Positive; JN Group Ambassador and dancehall act Agent Sasco; instrumentalists Jessica Yap and Verlando Small, as well as spoken word performer, Yasus Afari.

Claudine Allen, general manager at the JN Foundation, said that the series of mini concerts is expected to drum up a sense of hope and joy during yet another Christmas in a pandemic, but it is also geared at raising funds for organisations, such as the Mustard Seed Communities, which rely on the benevolence of others to care for the vulnerable.

“It has been another challenging year for us as Jamaicans, home and abroad, and even as we cling to hope, and celebrate responsibly, let create hope for others. Give what you can to help in the care of the vulnerable, especially our children,” she pleaded.

Ways of donating and pleads for contributions will be a consistent feature of each concert over the period.

Persons can also make their donations ahead of the events by depositing funds to the Mustard Seed Missionaries chequing account at JN Bank. The account number is 20000155091 and is at the JN Bank New Kingston branch.