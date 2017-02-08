JN Rewards Programme Expands to Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE – JN Bank has extended the reach of its JN Rewards Discount programme for members with the launch of its first Florida merchant partners.

The five new partners who are based in Fort Lauderdale, will provide discounts of up to 20% on the purchase of goods and services from their operations by JN Card holders.

Speaking at the launch event held for Florida merchants recently, at the JN Money Transfer Office in Lauderdale Lakes, Carmen Bartlett, regional manager of JN Money Services (USA) said, that the “JN Reward programme is one of the ways the organisation has sought to demonstrate its appreciation to clients.”

“JN has maintained strong relationships with its customers, and through this programme, we are now able to provide tangible benefits to everyone, who will be able to access discounts from their favourite retailers,” she explained.

The programme provides discounts on the purchase of goods and services made by holders of JN Debit and Credit Cards, the JN Money Transfer and the JN Retirement scheme cards, at more than one hundred merchant partner locations across Jamaica; and is now available in Florida. Persons visiting Jamaica will also be able to use their JN Cards to access discounts from these merchants.

The new Florida-based merchants who joined the programme include: CCJ Solutions (multi-purpose store), Dave’s Jamaican Bakery, Shoppe Jamaicans Grocery Store, Sam’s West Indian Grocery and D & L Caribbean Grocery.

Mrs Bartlett pointed out that holders of JN Money Transfer Cards will be the most immediate beneficiaries under the JN Rewards programme, “as they would be more likely to have that card, as opposed to the other recent JN branded cards.”

“JN Money Transfer customers can, therefore, benefit from discounts via the JN Money Transfer rewards programme. This is also one of several ways in which we continue to say ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers,” she maintained.

However, Mrs Bartlett, noted that JN members visiting Florida will also be able to benefit from the programme at these locations by showing their other JN cards, which are issued in Jamaica.

In Jamaica, the JN Rewards programme continues to expand across the country; and includes the providers of hotel accommodation, beauty and health care and recreational services.

