JN Money Strengthens Economic Ties with Cayman

George Town, Grand Cayman – JN Group, through its subsidiaries JN Cayman and JN Money, is intensifying efforts to strengthen its presence in the Cayman business community and create cross-border investment opportunities.

At a recent Cocktails and Connections event in George Town, Grand Cayman, JN showcased its wide range of services. The event focused on JN Cayman. It highlighted valuable chances for people and businesses. JN is seen as a link for financial services and investment opportunities between both countries.

Gladstone Lewars, chairman of JN Cayman and JN Money, affirmed JN’s commitment to creating more opportunities. In his greeting to guests, he said JN is ready to help people in both countries. They aim to provide ways for individuals to secure, grow, and manage their wealth.

“For many Jamaicans here in Cayman and Caymanians, Jamaica offers future opportunities for growth and is ultimately the place we plan to return to or invest in. Whether your goal is to establish roots there now or in the future, JN is also here to journey with you.” “We are excited to expose you to these opportunities as it is through your business and support over the years that we have certainly been able to grow and innovate,” he said.

Providing further details on how JN can support, Jermaine Deans, managing director of JN Cayman, who delivered the main address on behalf of the companies, said both JN Money and JN Cayman are uniquely positioned to provide financial solutions for Jamaicans and Caymanians, wherever they reside, in addition to other persons who reside in Cayman.

“Both entities are part of the JN Financial Group headquartered in Jamaica, which also comprises other financial companies, such as JN Bank, JN Life Insurance and wealth advisors, JN Fund Managers. The offerings of these companies in addition to what JN Money and JN Cayman provide can be leveraged to create solutions that can yield very positive returns,” he explained.

In the last twenty years, JN Money, led by Horace Hines, has grown in the Cayman Islands. They offer a quick and affordable way for many to support their businesses and families. This help extends not just to Jamaica, but also around the world.

JN Cayman

JN Cayman, established in 1992 as the National Building Society of Cayman (NBSC), has played a vital role in providing well-designed mortgage solutions to residents of the Cayman Islands.

Although not as visible as its sister company, JN Money, Mr Deans emphasised that JN Cayman has the potential to unlock financial opportunities.

Deans highlighted that the company has been steadily evolving and innovating from its Elgin Avenue location, providing enhanced solutions to strategically support the changing needs of customers.

“Over these many years, you’ve trusted JN to move your money, now let’s talk about how we can keep it, watch over it for you and grow it, as well as grow your assets, so that you can reap from it in the not-too-distant future,” Mr Deans said.

He commented on JN Cayman’s services. He said the company offers short and long-term financial solutions. These are for people looking for higher-yield options. Tax-free savings options are also available to persons living outside the borders of the British territory.