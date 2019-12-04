JN Money Now Available in Pennsylvania!

FORT LAUDERDALE – JN Money Services (JNMS), owners and operators of the renowned JN Money brand, will be launching its remittance services in the state of Pennsylvania.

The remittance provider, via its JN Money Online platform, will offer its suite of services such as cross-border money transfers for cash pick up, to and account or to the JN Money card and bill payment in Jamaica.

The JN Money brand currently offers remittance services from eight other states in the US (New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia and Washington D.C). Pennsylvania now brings it to nine.

“Establishing locations in Pennsylvania is part of our thrust to connect our customers across the United States to their homes,” said Horace Hines, general manager, JNMS. “As Jamaican company we want to continue to build relationships and provide connections for our fellow Jamaicans. At present, the state is home to a sizeable Jamaican population; and we are confident that our services there will establish even more avenues for them to connect with home.”

Pennsylvania is home to about 30,000 Jamaicans, placing it among the top 10 states with large Jamaican populations, according to the United States Census Bureau.

“The USA is also the largest source for remittances into Jamaica, accounting for some US$1.47 billion, or about 62.8 per cent of the inflows into the country, based on figures from the Bank of Jamaica,” Mr Hines informed. “We believe that giving Jamaicans in Pennsylvania the opportunity to send funds home, using our fast, convenient and affordable service, will positively impact the net remittance inflows, as well.”

Mr Hines stated that the JN Money will officially launch operations in the state as of December 6, and Jamaicans will be able to utilise the remittance company’s online platform.

“Our JN Money Online platform will give customers the convenience of sending funds to friends and family and paying bills in Jamaica. We will continue to build bridges between Jamaicans in the Diaspora and home, as we continue to help them to “find a way,” to keep the connection to Jamaica,” he stated.