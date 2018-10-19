JN Money Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JN Money Services (JNMS) has launched a campaign in their overseas markets, in support of the fight against Breast Cancer.

Between October 19 and 25, JN Money customers can donate to the Jamaica Cancer Society’s (JCS)- Reach To Recovery, whenever they visit a JN Money branch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Cayman Islands.

“We are delighted to come together as a company to support all our heroes who fight breast cancer and show extreme courage in their journey to recovery. This initiative is being done to assist them in whatever way possible,” stated Natasha Levy, JN Money Services Group Marketing Manager.

This campaign is in support of the Power of Pink initiative being undertaken by JN Bank and will aid the JCS with research, care, and support breast cancer patients require for their best chance for recovery.

The campaign starts today, October 19, 2018 – World Mammography Day, which seeks to highlight the significance of early detection through testing. JN Money staff across all major markets will be wearing pink, as a show of solidarity for Breast Cancer patients, survivors and those who have passed due to the disease. The campaign ends on October 25, 2018.

At the end of the campaign, JN Money will match the total donations made by customers and a special presentation will be made to the Jamaica Cancer Society.