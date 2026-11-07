JN Money Backs Jamaican Farmworkers in Canada

Jamaica’s labor ministry praises support for remittances, short-term loans and scholarships as the farmworker program marks 60 years.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Short-term loans, money transfers and scholarships for workers’ children are at the center of a JN Money partnership. Jamaica’s Ministry of Labour and Social Security has praised this as the country marks 60 years of seasonal farm work in Canada.

The partnership supports Jamaican farmworkers during their employment overseas. In addition, it helps their families in Jamaica access financial services, according to the ministry and company representatives.

Labor Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. said cooperation between government and the private sector should help workers benefit from overseas employment beyond their time in Canada.

“Our responsibility does not end when a Jamaican worker leaves our shores. We must continue to protect their welfare, strengthen the support available to their families and help them turn the rewards of their hard work into lasting opportunities,” Charles said.

60 years of Jamaican farm work in Canada

The Seasonal Agricultural Worker Programme, known as SAWP, began in 1966 with 264 Jamaican workers. It now provides employment opportunities for more than 9,000 Jamaicans annually, according to the ministry.

Remittances and short-term loans

JN Money formalized the partnership in July 2024 through a memorandum of understanding between the ministry and JN Money Services Canada Limited. This company is a subsidiary of JN Money Services. It works with the Jamaican Liaison Service in Canada to connect workers with financial services and social support.

Horace Hines, general manager of JN Money Services, said remittances help workers pay household bills, support their children’s education and meet other family commitments in Jamaica.

“By sending money home, workers are able to provide vital support to their families and contribute to improving their quality of life,” Hines said.

A short-term loan facility is intended to help workers cover immediate expenses at the beginning of the agricultural season. It is available before they receive their salaries, Hines said.

“The start of the agricultural season, in particular, can be a difficult period for workers as they adjust to life and work in Canada while still having financial responsibilities to take care of back home,” Hines said.

Scholarships for farmworkers’ children

The JN Money Fields of Opportunity Scholarships, launched in July 2025 with the ministry through the Jamaican Liaison Service, extend the partnership’s support to workers’ children.

The program offers six one-year scholarships annually. Specifically, there are two awards each for students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels, Hines said.

JN Money also provides Jamaican favorites, including patties and juice, during occasional activities intended to help workers stay connected to home.

Banking access and homeownership goals

Monique Broughton, chief representative officer of the JN Bank Canada Representative Office, said the group’s engagement also addresses savings and banking access. Moreover, it addresses longer-term goals such as owning a home in Jamaica.

“We recognised that the workers needed more than just a way to send money home. Many wanted to know how they could save some of their earnings, access banking services and eventually own a home in Jamaica,” Broughton said.

JN Bank representatives conduct outreach sessions in Simcoe, Ontario, alongside JN Money’s operations. Workers can access remittance services and receive assistance with opening accounts.

“By working together and providing access to financial services, we want to help the workers make the most of their time in Canada while preparing for a better financial future when they return home to Jamaica,” Broughton said.

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