JN Group CEO, Hon. Earl Jarrett 2020 New Year’s Message

As we experience the dawn of a new year… I invite all staff and members to establish a plan of action to achieve your personal mission.

For some of us, it is a time to take a second look at our goals and objectives; and for others, it is a time to look at our things-to-do list and to chart a path for self-improvement.

For Jamaica National, our mission is alignment… alignment of all the companies within the Group to a single objective of providing invaluable and innovative service to our customers and members — and to the community at large.

Hon. Earl Jarrett, OJ, CD, JP, CStJ, Hon. LL.D, Hon. EdD

Chief Executive Officer