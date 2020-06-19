JN Foundation Launches COVID-19 Jamaica Photography Competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The JN Foundation is inviting members of the public to submit entries to its JN Resolution Project COVID-19 Jamaica Photography Competition.

The competition provides an opportunity for Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora to tell their own Coronavirus-related stories through the lens of their camera.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the JN Foundation, announced that the competition will not only serve as a conduit for the expression of one’s artistic talents; but is another way to contribute to the preservation of collective memory of this moment in our history, for the benefit of future Jamaicans, at home and in the Diaspora.

“At a time when families and friends are living through an uncertain and historic period, during which some families are separated, the Resolution Project offers an opportunity for hope, inspiration and memory preservation, which will benefit future generations,” Mrs Barrett Scott said.

The JN Foundation general manager stated that persons are invited to submit photos under the following themes: masked; health and fashion; changing traditions; “tan a yuh yaad”; essential workers; as well as, the hustle; and acts of kindness.

To enter the competition, persons must be 18 years or older; complete registration form and sign the Waiver of Liability, which can be found on the JN Foundation’s website at: www.jnfoundation.com

Submissions should be made by July 31, 2020. The winning photos will be awarded J$100,000 for first place; J$70,000 for second place and J$50,000 for third place.

The JN Resolution Project, formerly called “Youth Zoom, is an initiative of the Hon. Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer of The Jamaica National Group. The project offers a creative avenue through which young people can express and give voice to their concerns.

The fundamental goal was that students learned how to use photography to advocate for positive change, in their respective communities.

In past times, an enlarged project scope opened the door for the photography project to be offered to disenfranchised young persons, who were not part of the formal school structure. Starting in 2010, the Photo Project was used to empower ‘at risk youth’ through the Tivoli Resolution Project, following the infamous incursion, in that community. Subsequently, the Granville Resolution Project and the Savanna-la-Mar Resolution Project, emerged.

An increasing number of schools participated in The Resolution Project and students entered the competition, with highly impressive submissions, from which several exhibitions were mounted.

Additionally, a month-long retrospective in celebration of Jamaica’s 50th anniversary displayed photographs from the project at the Elephant & Castle Shopping Centre in London, United Kingdom.