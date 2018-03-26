JN Bank Woos U.S. & Jamaican Investors in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – Janice McIntosh, chief representative officer of the JN Bank Florida Representative Office encouraged Jamaicans residing in the United States and US citizens to invest in Jamaica against the background of its strengthening economy and said that the country was rife for investment.

She made that declaration during her presentation at a JN Bank “Community Connection” event which was held in Tamarac, Florida, recently.

“JN Bank is positioned and capable to offer competitive products and services to facilitate your investment in Jamaica,” she outlined. “It is clear that although we need to increase economic growth and spur development, the Jamaican economy is on the right path. It is strengthening and expanding, and is rife for investment in various sectors.

Addressing some 150 patrons at the event, Mrs. McIntosh articulated positives about Jamaica and said that,”the country was enjoying economic stability since embarking on an economic reform programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

She pointed out that this was evident in the low inflation rate, a steady yet slow growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a decline in debt and an increase in employment.”

Mrs. McIntosh told participants that JN Bank was the financial institution to partner with if they wanted to capitalize on investment opportunities such as mortgages, credit cards which offer the lowest rate of interest on the market, lines of credit, auto loans; personal secured and unsecured loans and the lowest rates on business and commercial loans.

Also participating in the event were representatives of: Jamaica Mortgage Bank, National Land Agency, Richmond Estate, Moorlands Development, Club at Reading Heights and Nell’s Cottage.

“I was pleased with the event,” Audrey Small, sales associate at Club at Readings Heights, said. “It was well organized and many persons were interested in our development.”

Tameka White, sales agent at Richmond Estate, related that many participants indicated interest in the property offerings at Richmond.

“There were persons who thought that –all the homes at Richmond were all sold out however, the event provided an opportunity for us to re-introduce our product and to highlight what was available,” she informed.

Mrs. McIntosh revealed that a post event survey indicated that approximately 50 per cent of the persons in attendance expressed interest in real estate and acquiring properties in Jamaica. Others were also interested in savings options and doing business in Jamaica.

The chief representative officer concluded that the objective of the “community connection” was achieved, in that, participants were highly responsive to real estate developments, investment opportunities; as well as, the mortgage and savings options at JN Bank.