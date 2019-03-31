JN Bank sponsors 15th Annual True Blue Girls & Boys All Alumni Penalty Kick-off

SOUTH FLORIDA – JN Bank will be sponsoring the 15th annual True Blue Girls & Boys Alumni Penalty Kick-off. The event is a part of the annual Dennis Ziadie Cup and True Blue Weekend on April 5th– 6th, 2019.

Participating schools in the True Blue All Boys & Girls Alumni Penalty Kick-off will have the opportunity to win cash prizes donated to their alumni association: a $100 cash donation to the winning school and $50 cash donation to the second place school.

Last year’s True Blue Girls Alumni Penalty Kick-off winner was Anchovy High School. They defeated Merl Grove High School in a 4-round final to emerge as the winner in the 2018 JN Bank All Schools Alumnae Penalty Kick-off.

Manchester High won last years True Blue Boys Alumni Penalty Kick-off defeating Vere Tech in the final round.

“Over the years we have seen the growth of this event which is a testament to the dedication of the Alumni bodies in South Florida in general. This growth can only be attributed to the common bond we share as persons who have benefited greatly from our high schools and helped shape us into who we are today. It’s this same kind of passion and enthusiasm from Jamaicans that JN Bank hones in encouraging its people to support and build Jamaica through savings and other types of businesses in Jamaica. This not only helps JN, a 100% Jamaican owned entity to thrive, but it also builds Jamaica and aids its people. JN Bank can assist you with opening a savings account or updating your existing ones. Visit us at our location in Tamarac in the Sunshine Plaza. You may also visit our booth at the True Blue event for more information. As always, we wish for True Blue a successful event as we honor the ones that have paved the way for Football and other sports which bring people together for the love of the sport, camaraderie and friendship.” said Janice McIntosh, Chief Representative Officer, JN Bank.

Schools that have participated in the True Blue All Girls Alumni Penalty Kick-off in previous years are: Manchester High, Vere Tech, Anchovy High School, Merl Grove High School, Camperdown High School Past Students’ Association Florida Chapter, Convent of Mercy Academy “ALPHA”, Immaculate Conception High School Alumnae Association, Queen’s High School Alumni Association, St. Andrew High Old Girls Association, St. Hugh’s Alumnae Association of South Florida, and Montego Bay High School Alumnae Assoc South Florida.

The True Blue weekend is an expansion from the annual Ziadie Cup soccer match between The St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. and The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc.

The annual match commemorates and honors, Dennis Ziadie, who coached both schools to Manning Cup victories. Each year, this event draws over 800 soccer enthusiasts and supporters.

True Blue 2019 weekend Schedule

What: True Blue Party with DJ Radcliffe of Xanadu Disco

When: Friday – April 5th, 2019

Time: 8:00 pm – 3:00 am

Where: Reign Restaurant and Cocktail Bar 9940 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Admission Cost: $20.00 (Tickets are $25 at the door)

What: True Blue Soccer Fest 2019

—- The 15th Annual Dennis Ziadie Cup Soccer Match (JC vs. STGC)

—- All Girls/Co-Ed Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

—- All Boys Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off

When: April 6th, 2019

Where: Vizcaya Park

14200 SW 55th St. Miramar, FL 33027

Time: 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Admission: FREE