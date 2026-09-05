JN Bank Names Luwanna Williams Managing Director

KINGSTON, Jamaica — JN Bank has appointed seasoned financial services executive Luwanna Williams as managing director, effective Monday, Sept. 7.

Williams brings more than 20 years of experience in wealth management, investment banking and financial regulation across the Caribbean. She previously served as president and CEO of PROVEN Wealth. She has also held roles at Jamaica National, JMMB Bank and the Bank of Jamaica.

Earl Jarrett, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of The Jamaica National Group, said the appointment strengthens JN Bank’s leadership. It does so as the bank continues to advance its growth strategy and deepen service to members and customers.

“Jamaica National is a resilient organization and, as a member of the group, JN Bank’s continued progress will depend on strong, focused and values-driven leadership,” Jarrett said. “Williams understands the financial services landscape, disciplined execution and the purpose of JN. We welcome her back to the JN Group family and are confident that, with the support of our teams, members and customers, she will help guide JN Bank into its next phase of sustained performance and positive impact.”

Williams is recognized for quickly assessing strategic and organizational issues and aligning growth ambitions with regulatory discipline, capital allocation, customer experience, investor relations and reputational stewardship.

“I am pleased to return to the JN Group, an institution that has played a significant role in my professional journey and continues to hold a respected place in Jamaica and across the diaspora,” Williams said. “This return is especially meaningful, and I look forward to contributing to the bank’s continued growth and impact,” she said. “I am committed to leading with trust, integrity and respect, while keeping our people and members at the heart of what we do.”

Williams holds a Master of Business Administration in banking and finance and a Bachelor of Science with honors in banking and finance from The University of the West Indies.