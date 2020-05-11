JN Bank Florida Representative Office Re-Opens May 13 with Restrictions

SOUTH FLORIDA – The JN Bank Florida Representative Office will re-open its doors to members of the public on May 13, with restrictions to protect the health and safety of both JN members and staff at the location.

Janice McIntosh, Chief Representative Officer at the Florida Representative Office, said the state of Florida has been re-opening certain businesses in phases and as such, the Representative Office in an effort to continue to serve its members will re-open.

The Chief Representative Officer pointed out that the restrictions include the practicing of social distancing, use of sanitizers, face coverings and a restricted number of individuals waiting in the office.

“We are encouraging our members to make appointments prior to visiting our office, to facilitate the prescribed number of persons allowed to be in the office while practicing social distancing. She noted that customers who visit the location will be able to get a same day appointment if they desire or one for a later date.

“Our Saturday hours will also be continued, but strictly by appointment only. Therefore, members who are unable to visit the office during the week, will be able to make an appointment to see an officer from 10:00am – 2:00pm to transact their business at the bank,” she related.

Mrs McIntosh noted that for customers that need to submit documents, they are encouraged to mail these documents through the postal service to the office, (4257 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33319) instead of visiting the JN Bank location.

“We encourage our members to follow the government’s safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to do all that is necessary to protect themselves and remain safe,” she informed.

“With the new measures put in place, the office is also asking for the patience and understanding of its members as wait times may be impacted,” Mrs McIntosh added.

In keeping with the directive for all non-essential Broward County offices in Florida to be closed, and with permission from the Florida Office of Financial Regulations, the JN Bank Florida Representative Office has been closed since March 24.

Members may contact the Representative Office at 1-800-462 9003 or email: helpdesk@jnbank.com.