JN Bank Florida Office to Relocate

SOUTH FLORIDA – The JN Florida Representative Office will be relocated to a highly visible and accessible location within the Sunrise Plaza at 4257 West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac effective April 20, 2018.

Janice McIntosh, chief representative officer at the JN Florida Representative Office, said that in addition to the advantage of visibility the new location is closer to the Turnpike, a high traffic area in South Florida.

She advised that, “the repositioning of the office will be seamless and we will continue to offer quality service to our members however, our access and visibility will be more prominent at this new location in the plaza.”

Established in March 2003, the JN Florida Representative Office has been serving communities in and around the state of Florida by engaging members in workshops and real estate expositions, to highlight the products and services of The Jamaica National Group.

Mrs. McIntosh explained that, “the JN Florida Representative Office facilitates mortgage origination, by assisting customers to complete their mortgage applications, in addition to promoting the entire suite of products in the JN Bank loan and mortgage portfolio.”

She further stated that, “while deposits and withdrawals cannot be expedited at our Florida Office, these and other account-related inquiries are directed to the JN Member Care Centre in Jamaica. In addition,by providing information about the JN Group’s products and services in Jamaica, our office facilitates a vital link to Jamaica for Jamaicans living in Florida and, also informs them about events and developments in the country.”

In addition, Mrs. McIntosh pointed out that the Florida Office plays an integral role in the community it serves, by “giving back through programmes,” which demonstrates its corporate social responsibility.

“We are active in projects which mentor young people and engage them in sports activities, such as: football, netball and cricket; as well as, support initiatives designed to influence their interest in business development.

In February 2012, the Florida Representative Office was the proud recipient of a Proclamation from the Florida Broward County Commissioner’s office, for its invaluable service to the community.

The JN Representative Office in Tamarac operates under a license issued by the Office of Financial Regulation (State Government) and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta (Federal).