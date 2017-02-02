JN Bank Commences Operations With A Covenant With Members

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JN Bank has made a covenant with its members and Jamaicans to treat them with dignity and to work with them to improve their financial outcomes.

Maureen Hayden-Cater, managing director, has pledged that JN Bank will provide convenient and innovative solutions, supported by advanced technologies; and that it will offer “competitive interest rates while charging fees lower than market rates”” for its services.

“Our vision is to provide extraordinary life experiences for all of our members; create wealth and sustain long-term value through the quality of the products, services and initiatives we will implement,” Mrs Hayden-Cater has assured.

She says the bank will provide clear, relevant and timely information to assist members to make the right decisions; and handle their requests, suggestions and complaints with care and with the highest level of confidentiality, fairness, integrity and urgency.

“This is our covenant, ladies and gentlemen. This is the way of your JN Bank,” she declared. The Bank’s covenant was presented to members during its opening on February 1 and is published and available to the public on its website and in its branches.

“We are no ordinary bank… We are different,” managing director, Maureen Hayden-Cater declared.

“We are the only commercial bank, fully owned by our savers and borrowers; and, in that vein, we are established to serve our Jamaican members and customers, wherever they reside around the globe,” she said.

Outlining a list of “firsts” by Jamaica National over its 142-year history, the managing director made the case that becoming the country’s first commercial bank to be mutually-owned was only a natural progression for the company as it sought to build on its philosophy of improving people’s lives.

“Today, The Jamaica National Group continues that rich tradition of facilitating people’s desire to improve their financial outcomes by being bold and courageous with the launch of JN Bank, a commercial bank which is dedicated to the financial growth and success of its members,” she said, pointing out that the Bank would be a positive force for success.

Chairman of The Jamaica National Group, of which JN Bank is a subsidiary, Hon. Oliver Clarke, OJ, said the organisation has had a strong history of stability and service and that the reorganisation of the Group will strengthen JN’s ability to protect the savings of its members. Under the reorganisation, JN has been separated into non-financial and financial entities which are owned by a single mutual organisation, The Jamaica National Group.

“We are proud to be this unusual organisation owned by our members in this country,” he said.

“JN expects its members to hold the organisation to its promise to provide consistently better service to our members than any other financial institution in this country,” Mr Clarke urged.

Earl Jarrett, head of The Jamaica National Group, underscored that the launch of JN Bank highlights the capability and strength of Jamaicans.

“JN has always had to find its own way. It never had a head office [overseas] to tell it what to do. It has had to design its own strategy and establish its own path and our people have had to deliver world-class standard,” he said.

“I believe that at Jamaica National, we have demonstrated that as a country we can achieve great things our conversion is evidence of that,” Mr Jarrett affirmed.

He noted that the conversion to JN Bank was tantamount to a “rebirth” for Jamaica National as it expands its reach through products and services which support the organisation’s philosophy of improving people’s financial outcomes.

“The doors of JN Bank are open for all to enter in,” he declared.

