JFL Becomes First Hospital in USVI To Use Human Milk-Based Diet for Preemies

[U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS] – In celebration of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Awareness Month in September, Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center (JFL) has set a new standard for neonatal nutritional care for critically ill premature babies. JFL is the first hospital in the U.S. Virgin Islands to adopt Prolacta’s exclusive human milk diet (EHMD) in the neonatal intensive care unit.

This 100% human milk-based nutritional supplement is proven to reduce complications and improve health outcomes. Especially, as opposed to cow milk-based. Studies have shown it can trigger feeding intolerance. Plus, increase mortality in premature babies due to the risk of severe complications.

To make up for the growth missed in the third trimester, premature babies require 20% to 40% more calories, protein and minerals than full-term babies. Prolacta’s products as part of an exclusive human milk diet, comprised of mother’s own milk and/or donor milk with Prolacta’s 100% human milk-based fortifiers, have fewer complications and better growth outcomes, which have been linked with healthy neuro-development in these fragile babies, giving them the best possible chance in life.

According to interim hospital CEO Dyma Williams, “JFL has always led the way in the Caribbean region for the care of our tiniest patients. We are proud to offer Prolacta’s products. Especially as we continue to innovate the way that we provide high-quality neonatal nutritional care for our NICU babies while their condition is most critical.

“We thank Prolacta for partnering with the JFL team to ensure better outcomes for every premature baby and the families.”