Jewel C. Scott, First Jamaican-American to Win a Seat as Superior Court Judge in Atlanta

Message from Ambassador of Jamaica

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks

to Judge Jewel C. Scott, First Jamaican-American

to win a seat as Clayton County Superior Court Judge in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA – It is with utmost delight that I congratulate you, Justice Jewel Scott, on your election this past June 9 as Superior Court Judge for the Clayton County Circuit in the Atlanta Metro area. It marked a historic moment making you the first Jamaican person so elected in the great state of Georgia.

We salute you, as an outstanding example in both your personal life and in your professional life, creating history in so many of your endeavours, including as the first woman and first Caribbean-American District Attorney for Clayton County.

What makes this latest rise all the more special is that it is the result of an election which you won resoundingly, having defeated a formidable incumbent with 59 per cent of the votes. That is a powerful statement about the regard and esteem with which you are held in your County.

Jamaicans of your caliber – both in terms of personal character and professional standing – make it such a pleasure to be able to say that as Jamaica’s Ambassador in these United States of America, I represent a government and people but also a diaspora that embodies the highest qualities that go into making and building any great nation or society.

You have always made us especially proud, not just because of your latest accomplishment but because of your well-known track record of distinguished service at so many levels in your chosen vocation of the dispensing of the law, especially seeing to the defence and welfare of “the least of these.” For this and so many more reasons, you have been honoured for your spirit of volunteerism and personal integrity which are all enduring hallmarks of what you have brought to the table at any organisation, institution, or community you have served.

In that connection, I again thank you most wholeheartedly for performing so admirably during your stint as Jamaica’s honorary consul for Georgia.

We also celebrate you as a special daughter of our educational system. As a pass student of no less an institution than the world-ranked University of the West Indies, Manchester High School and Montego Bay High School, you clearly have been influenced to prepare you for your achievements today.

On behalf of the government and people of Jamaica at home and in the diaspora, I wish you every blessing and God’s guidance as you take your seat in the Superior Court of the Clayton County Circuit, Atlanta, Georgia.

Audrey P. Marks

Ambassador of Jamaica

Washington, D.C.

June 11, 2020