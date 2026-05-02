JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced it is stepping in to support Spirit customers and team members affected by the airline’s shutdown.

JetBlue is offering $99 rescue fares to assist stranded travelers with immediate travel planned

JetBlue will cap fares to ensure affordable rebooking options remain available as more travelers look to rebook and demand increases.

JetBlue will significantly expand its presence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) with 11 new cities to help backfill critical service and allow customers to continue to see a strong selection of flights and destinations.

JetBlue will extend its jumpseat agreement for Spirit pilots and flight attendants trying to get home and offer interview opportunities for open roles at JetBlue.

“This is really tough news for the thousands of Spirit team members affected, as well as the customers who were planning trips on Spirit,” said Joanna Geraghty, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “We got to know many of their crewmembers during our acquisition talks, and we’re thinking about everyone whose lives are being disrupted. We want to help fill the void created by this loss.”

$99 Rescue Fares to Help Stranded Travelers Get Home

To assist stranded Spirit customers with imminent travel, JetBlue is offering $99 one-way fares to individuals with proof of a valid Spirit itinerary for the same route for travel through Wednesday, May 6¹. These customers should call 1-800-JETBLUE to discuss their situation.

“With major operations in Fort Lauderdale and San Juan, we’re in a unique position to help Spirit customers get where they need to go and ensure flights remain affordable despite greater demand,” said Geraghty. “We understand how unsettling it may be for travelers who are suddenly unsure of what to do next.”

Capping Blue Basic Fares

Beginning May 1, 2026, JetBlue will also cap all Blue Basic fares at $299 on JetBlue-operated nonstop routes to and from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) that were also operated by Spirit as of April.¹ The fare caps will apply to new itinerary purchases made through May 8, 2026, for travel between May 2, 2026 and May 8, 2026.

“While JetBlue always offers a great experience at an everyday low fare, the fare cap is designed to help customers avoid higher last-minute prices as more people book alternative travel.”

Fort Lauderdale and San Juan are both JetBlue focus cities, and JetBlue is the largest airline in both cities, offering an extensive route network. These two cities have also been among Spirit’s busiest markets, meaning travelers there may experience significant disruption from the sudden loss of service. JetBlue is stepping in where the need is greatest and where the airline has the scale and reach to provide meaningful support.

JetBlue will continue to monitor demand and operational capacity and may adjust based on customer needs.

Taking Care of Spirit Team Members

JetBlue also recognizes that some Spirit pilots and flight attendants may be stranded following the airline’s shutdown. To support crewmembers during this challenging time, JetBlue will extend its jumpseat agreement for the next two weeks, subject to space availability and limited to cabin seating. In addition, the airline plans to offer interview opportunities to qualified Spirit team members impacted by the shutdown.

Stepping Up Service in Fort Lauderdale

In addition to capping fares, JetBlue is adding new service to further expand options for customers in Fort Lauderdale. The additional flying builds on JetBlue’s role as Fort Lauderdale’s largest airline and reflects the carrier’s commitment to providing its award-winning service and competitive fares for South Florida travelers during a period of meaningful change in the market.

With this expansion, JetBlue is offering its largest ever schedule from Fort Lauderdale, ensuring customers continue to have access to the destinations they rely on, whether traveling for leisure, business, or visiting friends and family.

JetBlue expects to operate nearly 130 daily departures from Fort Lauderdale this summer, marking the largest operation in the airline’s history from the airport – over 75% more daily flights than 2025.

“South Florida is a key market for JetBlue, and we recognize this is a challenging moment for many travelers,” said Geraghty. “Our focus is on stepping up in the near term by adding service, maintaining connectivity, and keeping fares competitive, so customers can continue to travel with confidence.”

New JetBlue cities with nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale

With this announcement, the airline will launch the following new JetBlue cities with nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale:

New City Flights per day: Start Date Barranquilla, Colombia (BAQ)2 1x Daily October 1, 2026 Baltimore (BWI) 3x Daily July 9, 2026 Cali, Colombia (CLO)2 1x Daily October 15, 2026 Charlotte, N.C. (CLT) 3x Daily July 9, 2026 Columbus, Ohio (CMH) 1x Daily November 2, 2026 Indianapolis (IND) 1x Daily November 2, 2026

New nonstop service from the JetBlue cities to Fort Lauderdale

In addition to the new cities, JetBlue will add new nonstop service from the following JetBlue cities to Fort Lauderdale:

New City Flights per day: Start Date Nashville, Tenn. (BNA) 3x Daily July 9, 2026 Detroit (DTW) 2x Daily July 9, 2026 Houston (IAH) 3x Daily July 9, 2026 Chicago (ORD) 2x Daily July 9, 2026 Ponce, Puerto Rico (PSE) 1x Daily July 9, 2026

JetBlue is also adding additional flights on existing routes from Fort Lauderdale, including to Austin, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Dallas/Fort Worth, Raleigh-Durham, Santo Domingo, and Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic and will launch service on November 2, 2026 between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU).

Fort Lauderdale was JetBlue’s first destination, and today the airline already offers an extensive domestic and international network from FLL, serving destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. The addition of 27 flights represents a meaningful increase in flying that leverages JetBlue’s existing scale, crews, and infrastructure in South Florida.

The growth reflects JetBlue’s broader network strategy and its ability to responsibly add flying where demand exists and where the airline can operate reliably. The expanded schedule also supports JetBlue’s JetForward strategy, which centers on building the best East Coast leisure network with Fort Lauderdale as a key gateway.

Book Now

Capped fares are available starting May 1, 2026. The new routes and frequencies announced today will be available to book starting Monday evening, May 4, 2026, at jetblue.com and the JetBlue mobile app.