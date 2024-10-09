JetBlue Launches Service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) has officially launched service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Argyle International Airport (SVD), with the first flight arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this afternoon. The new roundtrip service will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“We are thrilled to welcome St. Vincent and the Grenadines—an enchanting destination known for its unspoiled nature, sky-blue waters and stunning landscapes—to our growing network and offer our customers even more travel options,” said David Jehn, vice president of network planning and airline partnerships at JetBlue. “This new service demonstrates our commitment to connecting our customers to in-demand vacation locations and introducing our award-winning service and low fares to new markets.”

“We are ecstatic to welcome JetBlue to our shores, marking a major step forward in our tourism development efforts,” said Honorable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “As we continue to enhance our tourism offerings and promote our beautiful islands as a premier destination, this partnership opens new opportunities for both leisure and business travelers. The connection with New York is especially significant as it strengthens ties with our diaspora and provides more seamless travel options for those wishing to explore St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Boosting Tourism to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

“This inaugural flight represents a milestone not only for our tourism industry but also for the entire country,” said Annette Mark, CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority. “ JetBlue’s presence will help to boost our visibility as a competitive destination in the Caribbean. We are committed to creating memorable experiences for all visitors, and this new direct connection allows us to extend our warm Vincentian welcome to even more travelers .”

“The Argyle International Airport (AIA) is pleased to welcome JetBlue to our growing list of airline partners,” said Josette Greaves, Chief Executive Officer at Argyle International Airport Inc. “As the gateway for residents, our diaspora, business, and leisure guests of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, AIA is committed to expanding travel options and enhancing connectivity with key destinations, including regional and domestic travel. This new partnership marks an exciting milestone in achieving our vision to deliver seamless travel experiences and world-class service for all our passengers as we continue contributing to the economic development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has 32 islands and cays. It is famous for its friendly people and volcanic landscapes. The area features both black and white sand beaches. It also has clear waters that are perfect for sailing. This place truly represents a Caribbean paradise. Known as the “Critter Capital of the Caribbean,” this hidden gem has many activities. You can enjoy scuba diving, hiking, and yachting. You can also watch whales, dolphins, and turtles.

Building a strong East Coast leisure network

JetBlue is launching a new service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This move is part of the airline’s JetForward strategy. JetBlue aims to give customers great travel experiences to popular places. The airline is also adjusting its network to support this goal. JetBlue focuses on leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) routes from its New York hub. This helps the airline strengthen its role as a leader in leisure and premium leisure travel.

As New York’s Hometown Airline ® , JetBlue will be the first U.S carrier to offer nonstop service from New York’s JFK Airport to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In recent years, the airline has built a robust network throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, where the airline’s great customer service and low fares have made it a leading airline. JetBlue now serves 26 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Flight Schedule

JFK-SVD Flight #1639 SVD-JFK Flight #1640 9:29 a.m. – 2:19 p.m. 3:54 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

JetBlue will operate the St. Vincent and the Grenadines route using its Airbus A320 aircraft, offering the airline’s award-winning service featuring fast, free and unlimited broadband Fly-Fi 1 ; complimentary name-brand snacks and drinks; and seatback entertainment at every seat.

Book better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, travelers can enjoy special one-way fares for $139. This offer is for flights between New York-JFK and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. These fares are available online only at jetblue.com for a limited time.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More ® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.