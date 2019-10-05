Jemere Morgan Joins New Zealand’s Reggae Band KATCHAFIRE on FYAH UP Tour

KATCHAFIRE FYAH UP Australia 2019 Tour Starts October 9th

AUSTRALIA – New Zealand’s KATCHAFIRE are bringing their pacific roots reggae deliciousness back to Australia soon with their FYAH UP 2019 TOUR kicking off on October 9 in Western Australia.

Heir to the Morgan Heritage family throne Jemere Morgan will be along for the ride at all shows on his first ever Aussie tour, plus local acts.

As an extra added bonus in Perth, New Zealand’s L.A.B. join the line-up for one night only (almost sold out)!

All Tickets & show details are available via the Katchafire Website or Facebook page.

JEMERE MORGAN, son of Jamaican legend Gramps Morgan, has released 3 dynamic records and many notable collaborations including single “So Amazing” on the Grammy Award winning ‘Strictly Roots’ album.

Charming, soulful and full of life; Jemere steps into his duties of spreading the word of love and unity for the people worldwide as he is, for reggae music at the very least – the definition of his name, a “Wish Come True.”

KATCHAFIRE have been spreading their love around the world for 21 years and celebrated with the release of their 5th studio album “Legacy” mid 2018, which has spawned 5 celebrated singles “Fyah In The Trenches”, “100”, “Love Today, “Way Beyond” & “Addicted”.

The “Legacy” album has enjoyed the last 10 weeks on the North American College & Community World Chart – currently sitting at No.3; whilst on the Roots Music Reports World Album chart “Legacy” has been sitting at No.2 for a few weeks with Santana holding Katchafire out of the top spot!

FYAH UP AUSTRALIA 2019 TOUR – KATCHAFIRE + JEMERE MORGAN

WED 9 OCT – PRINCE OF WALES HOTEL, BUNBURY WA with DJ Illicit

THU 10 OCT – THE RIVER, MARGARET RIVER WA with DJ Illicit

FRI 11 OCT – PORT BEACH GARDEN BAR, FREMANTLE WA with Jahfyre & DJ Illicit

SAT 12 OCT – ROSEMOUNT CARPARK, PERTH WA with L.A.B. & DJ Illicit

SUN 13 OCT – SINGLE FIN, BALI (excl. Jemere)

WED 16 OCT – SOLBAR, MAROOCHYDORE QLD with Bearfoot

THU 17 OCT – THE NORTHERN, BYRON BAY NSW with Bearfoot & 420 Sound

FRI 18 OCT – RSL CLUB SOUTHPORT, QLD with Bearfoot

SAT 19 OCT – COOLANGATTA HOTEL, QLD with Bearfoot

SUN 20 OCT – THE TRIFFID, BRISBANE QLD with Bearfoot

WED 23 OCT – THE BASEMENT, CANBERRA ACT with Te Mana

THU 24 OCT – CAMBRIDGE HOTEL, NEWCASTLE NSW with Te Mana

FRI 25 OCT – METRO THEATRE, SYDNEY NSW with Te Mana

SAT 26 OCT – CROWN HOTEL, PARRAMATTA NSW with Te Mana

SUN 27 OCT – PARK HOUSE, MONAVALE NSW with Te Mana

THU 31 OCT – PORT DOUGLAS YACHT CLUB, QLD with Miss Tee

FRI 1 NOV – THE JACK, CAIRNS QLD with Miss Tee

SAT 2 NOV – PRINCE BANDROOM, MELBOURNE VIC with Te Mana

SUN 3 NOV – CHELSEA HEIGHTS TAVERN, VIC with Te Mana

MON 4 NOV – PLAZA TAVERN, WERRIBEE VIC with Te Mana