Jemere Morgan Delivers Soulful Reggae Love Ballad

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jemere Morgan continues to establish himself as one of reggae music’s emerging contemporary voices with the release of his new single “Know Better,” a soulful reggae love ballad produced by multi-GRAMMY Award-winning artist and producer Damian Marley.

Blending warm musicianship with emotionally honest songwriting, “Know Better” showcases Jemere Morgan’s evolving artistry as he leans into themes of love, regret, maturity, and self-reflection. Meanwhile, he maintains the timeless essence that has long defined reggae love songs.

“Tell you the truth I knew it from day one / Girl that you’re as good as they come,” Jemere sings in the opening lines before leading into the song’s melodic chorus: “Now I know better/ Baby there’s no better.”

Lead Singer of Morgan Heritage

A member of the GRAMMY Award-winning Morgan Heritage lineage, Jemere Morgan has spent years sharpening his craft on international stages. Currently touring globally alongside his family as lead singer of Morgan Heritage, the singer has continued to develop both his live performance ability and songwriting voice through extensive touring and direct connection with audiences around the world.

Following previous collaborations including “Grateful” featuring Kabaka Pyramid and his single “Higher We Go,” both produced by Damian Marley, “Know Better” further highlights the creative chemistry between Jemere Morgan and the acclaimed producer. At the same time, it signals another step forward in Jemere’s musical growth.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Performance

That momentum was recently on display during Jemere Morgan’s debut appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. There, he delivered four performances across May 2 and May 3 alongside his band. This marked a standout moment in his continued rise as a solo performer.

As one of the artists helping shape reggae’s current wave of emotionally driven love songs, Jemere Morgan has continued carving out his own space within the genre. He does this through soulful songwriting, melodic storytelling, and a sound rooted in the timeless essence of lover’s rock.

Alongside artists including Mortimer, Sevana, Christopher Ellis, Naomi Cowan, Nesta and Haile, Jemere remains among the generation of Jamaican artists carrying forward the globally respected lover’s rock tradition. Additionally, he introduces fresh perspectives that continue to connect with younger audiences worldwide.

Jemere Morgan On Tour

Upcoming performances for Jemere Morgan include dates across Europe, North America, and the Caribbean. These include performances with Morgan Heritage in the Netherlands from May 24–31. There is also an appearance at SXSW London on June 5, a performance in College Point, New York on Aug. 22, the Calgary Reggae Festival on Aug. 29, and the annual Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise sailing Nov. 11–16, 2026.

Stream “Know Better” today.