Jemere Morgan – Cool & Bad feat Sheldon Palmer//
The Official Music Video for Jemere Morgan – Cool & Bad feat Sheldon Palmer Cool Crew VS Bad Crew tribute to Michael Jackson
You are here: Home » Video » Jemere Morgan – Cool & Bad feat Sheldon Palmer
The Official Music Video for Jemere Morgan – Cool & Bad feat Sheldon Palmer Cool Crew VS Bad Crew tribute to Michael Jackson
CHTA Congratulates Bahamian On Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge Victory
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) congratulated Bahamian Marv Cunningham for winning last weekend’s 10th ANGOSTURA Global Cocktail Challenge (AGCC) in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The event, which was held at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad on Saturday, saw the Taste of the Caribbean Hall of Fame Inductee eclipse eight […]
Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.
Archives:
Categories:
Tags:
© 2020 South Florida Caribbean News. Website Design and Developed by 242Studios - Bahamas Web Design
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.