Jemere Morgan – Cool & Bad feat Sheldon Palmer

CHTA Congratulates Bahamian On Angostura Global Cocktail Challenge Victory

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) congratulated Bahamian Marv Cunningham for winning last weekend’s 10th ANGOSTURA Global Cocktail Challenge (AGCC) in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The event, which was held at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad on Saturday, saw the Taste of the Caribbean Hall of Fame Inductee eclipse eight […]