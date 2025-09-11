Jayne Kennedy Launches Her Memoir in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — Broward County’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) proudly announces a special evening with cultural icon, actress, and sports broadcasting pioneer Jayne Kennedy on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

This rare public appearance marks the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Plain Jayne, offering guests an inspiring and intimate glimpse into her groundbreaking journey through Hollywood, sports media, and fitness.

A trailblazer who redefined representation for Black women on screen and beyond, Kennedy’s career is a story of bold firsts, cultural significance, and timeless elegance. With candor and courage, she reflects on a life of strength, reinvention, and resilience.

Event Details

Location: African American Research Library and Cultural Center

2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

6:00 PM – VIP Meet & Greet with Jayne Kennedy

Includes reserved seating for the main event

7:00 PM – General Admission with Book

7:00 PM – General Admission (No Book) – FREE

RSVP Required Via Eventbrite — Space is limited; early registration is strongly encouraged.

Books will be available on-site courtesy of Pyramid Books. Please note: outside books will not be permitted for signing.

A Cultural Moment in Conversation

“At AARLCC, we preserve stories that matter. Jayne Kennedy’s journey challenges stereotypes, honors truth, and inspires generations.”— Dr. Tameka Hobbs, Historian and Library Manager, AARLCC

“Welcoming Jayne Kennedy is more than a program—it’s a cultural milestone. Her legacy mirrors our mission to uplift Black excellence and amplify essential voices.” — Luwando Wright, Executive Director, Friends of AARLCC

About Jayne Kennedy

Jayne Kennedy first captured national attention when she became the first Black woman crowned Miss Ohio USA, before breaking barriers as a sportscaster on CBS’s The NFL Today (1978–1980). She went on to make history as the only woman to host the acclaimed television series “Greatest Sports Legends”. She inspired millions during the 1980s fitness boom with her bestselling “Love Your Body” workout series.

Her impact is now permanently enshrined at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In her long-awaited memoir, Plain Jayne, Kennedy pulls back the curtain on life beyond the spotlight, sharing the joys and struggles of motherhood, the complexities of fame, and her battles against racism, sexism, and personal reinvention. It is an honest, powerful, and deeply human portrait of a woman who has always moved forward with grace and determination.

This event is presented in partnership with Friends of AARLCC.