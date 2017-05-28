Jason Taylor at Dan Marino & Friends Weekend 2017

Nassau, Bahamas – Miami Dolphins Alumni Jason Taylor was among the group Dolphins Alumni players who joined Dan Marino for a weekend in Nassau, Bahamas for the annual, Dan Marino & Friends Weekend 2017.

This is the first year Jason Taylor has joined Marino to participate in the football clinic to teach young players the skills necessary to play the game of football.

Players felt the need to give back to the Bahamian community as they have seen the support from the Bahamas throughout the career playing for the Dolphins. Nassau, Bahamas is so close to South Florida and with a huge population of Bahamian Nationals residing in South Florida it was a natural fit.